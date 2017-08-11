Smartphone 3D Cameras - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Robust Demand for Feature-Rich Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smartphone 3D Cameras - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smartphone 3D Cameras in US$. The Global market is further analyzed by the following resolution types - Upto 16 MP, and Above 16 MP.
The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as
- GoPro, Inc. (USA)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Kula 3D Ltd. (Iceland)
- LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
- Matter and Form, Inc. (Canada)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- pmdtechnologies GmbH (Germany)
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Sharp Corporation (Japan)
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Smartphone 3D Cameras: An Easily Pocketable Form Factor Poised for Huge Adoption
- The Expanding Smartphones User Base: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Smartphones: Major Application Area for Stereoscopic 3D Cameras
- Camera Resolution Plays a Key Role in 3D Camera Adoption in Smartphones
- Robust Demand for Feature-Rich Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
- Global Market Outlook
- Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Ongoing Market Growth
- Developed Regions Remain Important Markets
- Competitive Scenario
- Samsung to Focus on High Resolution 360 Degree Camera Technology
- Apple to Develop Panorama's 3D Version
- Apple to Integrate New 3D Camera in iPhones
- Product Differentiation: A Key Competitive Strategy
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Need to Improve Viewing Experience of the Exponential Amount of Camera Content in Smartphones Drive Strong Market Growth
- 3D Sensors to Become Mainstream Technology in Smartphone Cameras
- Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Kúla Bebe Captures 3D Images from any Smartphone
- Transformative Smartphone Camera Technologies
- Depth-Sensing Cameras to Become a Standard Feature in Smartphones
- Manufacturers Actively Pursue Integration of 3D Depth Sensing Camera Technology into Mobile Devices
- Microsoft Researchers Transform Smartphones into 3D Depth Sensing Cameras
- US Researchers Develop Depth Sensing 3D Imaging Technology
- Google's Project Tango: A Smartphone with 3D Camera
- Intel and Google Set to Collaborate for Smartphone 3D Camera
- Intel's 3D Depth Camera RealSense for Integration into Smartphone
- New Smartphone from Apple to Feature Depth-sensing Camera
- 3D Motion Camera in Google's Next-generation Android Smartphone
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Smartphones 3D Camera: A Prelude
- Types of Camera Technology
- Stereoscopy
- Time-of-Flight Camera
- Components of Time-of-Flight Camera
- Illumination Unit
- Optics
- Image Sensor
- Driver Electronics
- Computation/Interface
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Matter and Form Introduces Bevel
- Asus Launches Smartphone with 3D Camera
- Canon Patents 3D Camera for Smartphones
- SOFTKINETIC Launches 3D Depth Sense Camera
- Google and Intel Launch Smartphones with 3D Cameras
- Lenovo Launches Smartphones with 3D Cameras
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 19)
- The United States (5)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (6)
- - Germany (2)
- - Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ms2fmf/smartphone_3d
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716