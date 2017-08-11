Smartphone 3D Cameras - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Robust Demand for Feature-Rich Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smartphone 3D Cameras - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smartphone 3D Cameras in US$. The Global market is further analyzed by the following resolution types - Upto 16 MP, and Above 16 MP.



The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as



GoPro, Inc. ( USA )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Intel Corporation ( USA )

) Kula 3D Ltd. ( Iceland )

3D Ltd. ( ) LG Electronics, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Matter and Form, Inc. ( Canada )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) pmdtechnologies GmbH ( Germany )

) Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Sharp Corporation ( Japan )

) Texas Instruments Incorporated ( USA )

) Toshiba Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Smartphone 3D Cameras: An Easily Pocketable Form Factor Poised for Huge Adoption

The Expanding Smartphones User Base: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Smartphones: Major Application Area for Stereoscopic 3D Cameras

Camera Resolution Plays a Key Role in 3D Camera Adoption in Smartphones

Robust Demand for Feature-Rich Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Global Market Outlook

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Ongoing Market Growth

Developed Regions Remain Important Markets

Competitive Scenario

Samsung to Focus on High Resolution 360 Degree Camera Technology

Apple to Develop Panorama's 3D Version

Apple to Integrate New 3D Camera in iPhones

Product Differentiation: A Key Competitive Strategy

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Need to Improve Viewing Experience of the Exponential Amount of Camera Content in Smartphones Drive Strong Market Growth

3D Sensors to Become Mainstream Technology in Smartphone Cameras

Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Kúla Bebe Captures 3D Images from any Smartphone

Transformative Smartphone Camera Technologies

Depth-Sensing Cameras to Become a Standard Feature in Smartphones

Manufacturers Actively Pursue Integration of 3D Depth Sensing Camera Technology into Mobile Devices

Microsoft Researchers Transform Smartphones into 3D Depth Sensing Cameras

US Researchers Develop Depth Sensing 3D Imaging Technology

Google's Project Tango: A Smartphone with 3D Camera

Intel and Google Set to Collaborate for Smartphone 3D Camera

Intel's 3D Depth Camera RealSense for Integration into Smartphone

New Smartphone from Apple to Feature Depth-sensing Camera

3D Motion Camera in Google's Next-generation Android Smartphone

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Smartphones 3D Camera: A Prelude

Types of Camera Technology

Stereoscopy

Time-of-Flight Camera

Components of Time-of-Flight Camera

Illumination Unit

Optics

Image Sensor

Driver Electronics

Computation/Interface

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Matter and Form Introduces Bevel

Asus Launches Smartphone with 3D Camera

Canon Patents 3D Camera for Smartphones

SOFTKINETIC Launches 3D Depth Sense Camera

Google and Intel Launch Smartphones with 3D Cameras

Lenovo Launches Smartphones with 3D Cameras

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 19)



The United States (5)

(5) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (6)

(6) - Germany (2)

(2) - Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ms2fmf/smartphone_3d





