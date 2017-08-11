sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.08.2017 | 19:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Smartphone 3D Cameras - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Robust Demand for Feature-Rich Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smartphone 3D Cameras - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smartphone 3D Cameras in US$. The Global market is further analyzed by the following resolution types - Upto 16 MP, and Above 16 MP.

The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • GoPro, Inc. (USA)
  • Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
  • Intel Corporation (USA)
  • Kula 3D Ltd. (Iceland)
  • LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
  • Matter and Form, Inc. (Canada)
  • Microsoft Corporation (USA)
  • pmdtechnologies GmbH (Germany)
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Sharp Corporation (Japan)
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)
  • Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Smartphone 3D Cameras: An Easily Pocketable Form Factor Poised for Huge Adoption
  • The Expanding Smartphones User Base: The Fundamental Growth Driver
  • Smartphones: Major Application Area for Stereoscopic 3D Cameras
  • Camera Resolution Plays a Key Role in 3D Camera Adoption in Smartphones
  • Robust Demand for Feature-Rich Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Ongoing Market Growth
  • Developed Regions Remain Important Markets
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Samsung to Focus on High Resolution 360 Degree Camera Technology
  • Apple to Develop Panorama's 3D Version
  • Apple to Integrate New 3D Camera in iPhones
  • Product Differentiation: A Key Competitive Strategy

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Need to Improve Viewing Experience of the Exponential Amount of Camera Content in Smartphones Drive Strong Market Growth
  • 3D Sensors to Become Mainstream Technology in Smartphone Cameras
  • Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
  • Kúla Bebe Captures 3D Images from any Smartphone
  • Transformative Smartphone Camera Technologies
  • Depth-Sensing Cameras to Become a Standard Feature in Smartphones
  • Manufacturers Actively Pursue Integration of 3D Depth Sensing Camera Technology into Mobile Devices
  • Microsoft Researchers Transform Smartphones into 3D Depth Sensing Cameras
  • US Researchers Develop Depth Sensing 3D Imaging Technology
  • Google's Project Tango: A Smartphone with 3D Camera
  • Intel and Google Set to Collaborate for Smartphone 3D Camera
  • Intel's 3D Depth Camera RealSense for Integration into Smartphone
  • New Smartphone from Apple to Feature Depth-sensing Camera
  • 3D Motion Camera in Google's Next-generation Android Smartphone

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Smartphones 3D Camera: A Prelude
  • Types of Camera Technology
  • Stereoscopy
  • Time-of-Flight Camera
  • Components of Time-of-Flight Camera
  • Illumination Unit
  • Optics
  • Image Sensor
  • Driver Electronics
  • Computation/Interface

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Matter and Form Introduces Bevel
  • Asus Launches Smartphone with 3D Camera
  • Canon Patents 3D Camera for Smartphones
  • SOFTKINETIC Launches 3D Depth Sense Camera
  • Google and Intel Launch Smartphones with 3D Cameras
  • Lenovo Launches Smartphones with 3D Cameras

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 19)

  • The United States (5)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (4)
  • Europe (6)
  • - Germany (2)
  • - Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ms2fmf/smartphone_3d


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire