Global Dry Powder Inhalers Report 2017: Driven by Research Activity in Powder Formulations

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dry Powder Inhalers: Products, Therapeutics, Players and Forecasts" report to their offering.

The Dry Powder Inhalers Market Report examines the rising potential of dry powder inhalation. This market is being driven by research activity in powder formulations, advances in particle engineering, and the development of novel device architectures. The combination of improved particle properties and more efficient inhaler designs is creating new opportunities for dry powder inhalation and expanding the range of active compounds that can be effectively delivered to the lung via DPI.

As aging population demographics and managed care initiatives drive growth in home health care and self-administration of drug therapies, inhaled medicine is increasingly being viewed as patient - friendly and cost -effective. Our analysis contained in the dry powder inhalers market report illustrates that inhaled administration in general, and DPI in particular, are well positioned to take advantage of these trends and evolve into a significant factor in the future of pharmaceutical development and the commercialization of therapeutic drugs.

Dry Powder Inhalers: Products, Therapeutics, Markets, Players and Forecasts is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.

Companies Mentioned



Abdi Ibrahim

Acerus

Acorda

Actelion

Adamis

AlgiPharma AS

Alkermes

Aptar

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer Healthcare

Bespak

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chiesi

CoTherix

Consort

GlaxoSmithKline

Hexal

Janssen

Kamada

Mannkind

Meda

Menarini

Merck & Co.

Teva

Tianjin Kinnovata Pharmaceutial

UCB

United Therapeutics

Vectura

Zelos Therapeutics

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Inhaled Drug Therapeutics



3. Dry Powder Technology & Markets



4. DPI Product Assessment & Analysis



5. FDA Approved DPI Products

6. Dual Drug Products

7. EMA Approved DPI Products



8. Dual Drug Products



9. Therapeutic Segment Analysis, Data & Forecasts

10. Market Factors



11. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrfc3f/dry_powder

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716