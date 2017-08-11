Global Biopesticides Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Novozymes & Sumitomo Chemical

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biopesticides Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global biopesticides market to grow at a CAGR of 17.37% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Biopesticides Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advances in biopesticide development. It is expected that the advances in the development of biopesticides will be a result of exploiting knowledge related to the genomes of pests and their natural enemies. Molecular-based technologies are used in research to reconstruct the evolution of microbial natural enemies and disrupt the molecular basis for their pathogenicity.



This is done to understand how weeds fight with crops and develop resistance to herbicides and to identify the characteristics of the receptor proteins present in insects for detecting semiochemicals. This information provides greater insights related to ecological interactions between biopesticides and pests, and help in improving the efficacy such as strain improvement of microbial natural enemies. With further improvement in the sequencing of pest genome, techniques such as RNA interference for pest management can be implemented in commercial practice.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in pest activities due to global warming. It is expected that the global temperature will rise by 35.24F-39.2F by the year 2100 because of the increase in greenhouse gases present in the atmosphere. This will affect the productivity and sustainability of agriculture in agroecological zones and also impact the emergence and severity of diseases, which in turn, will affect agricultural crops.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of profit and risk involved. Most biopesticides have high selectivity levels, for example, baculovirus-based bioinsecticides, namely CpGV, can be applied to either one or few species of insects. This is beneficial as these products have specific targets and do not cause any harm to wildlife or even to other natural pests. However, this factor also suggests that biopesticides are products that serve a niche market with low profit potential.



Key Vendors

BASF

Bayer

DuPont

Novozymes

Sumitomo Chemical

Other Prominent Vendors

AgBiTech

Agrilife SOM Phytopharma India

Andermatt Biocontrol

Arysta LifeScience

Certis USA

FMC

Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical

Isagro

Phyllom BioProducts

Seipasa

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by crop type



PART 07: Market segmentation by active ingredients



PART 08: Market segmentation by product type



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



