Global $87.6 Billion Application Management Services Market 2014-2017 & 2025 Featuring Cognizant, Accenture, IBM, Capgemini, and Deloitte

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Application Management Services Market Analysis By Application, By Region, By Service (System Integration, Support & Maintenance, Database Management, Consulting, Modernization, And Others), By Deployment, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global application management services market is estimated to reach USD 87.60 billion by 2025

The industry is expected to witness a steady growth owing to the increasing demand from the financial services sector and healthcare industry.

Application management services encompass a wide range of implementation and operational services that are vital to application maintenance, optimization, support and modernization, and migration. As the number of applications used and deployed by organizations is increasing continuously, the need to monitor and manage these services for business efficiency and continuity is driving the demand for application services across different industries.

Companies today make use of a myriad set of applications to address client needs, deal with numerous stakeholders in the value chain, and keep abreast with the rapidly evolving technology landscape. These conditions have been augmented with the advent of new trends such as Internet of Things, cloud, and analytics, which are disrupting the traditional system models. Owing to these factors, the application management services are anticipated to witness a steady rise in demand over the years to come.

The application services industry is quite mature, which can be attributed to the presence of many traditional service providers who are entrenched firmly in the market. As the technological adoption gains velocity in the industry, delivery models and service scopes are set to exhibit a dramatic change with Software as a Service and cloud deployments playing a significant role in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The industry is marked by the presence of big enterprises such as Cognizant, Accenture, IBM, Capgemini, and Deloitte

The banking, financial services, and insurance segment is anticipated exhibit a significant increase in demand

IT cost reduction, digitalization, and the need for gaining agility, reliability, and integrated system models will shape the nature of services provided and sought after in the market

The impact of changing industry dynamics will be profoundly exhibited on outsourcing, whether offshoring or onshoring industries, at a global level

The lack of innovation, communication gaps, and inefficient methods for change management and governance may become major hurdles in the industry's growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Application management services - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

1.2 Global application management services market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



2 Application Management Services Market Variables, Trends and Scope

2.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

2.2 Market Dynamics

2.3 Market Driver Analysis

2.4 Market Restraints Analysis

2.5 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

2.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

2.7 Application Management Services Market Competition Analysis, 2015

2.8 Industry Analysis - PESTLE



3 Application Management Services Market Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

3.1 System Integration

3.2 Support and Maintenance

3.3 Database Management

3.4 Consulting

3.5 Modernization

3.6 Other Services



4 Application Management Services Deployment Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 On-premise

4.2 Cloud



5 Application Management Services End-use Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 BFSI

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Retail

5.5 Public Sector

5.6 Others



6 Application Management Services Industry Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape



Accenture plc

Atos S.E.

Capgemini Group S.A.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Computer Science Corp.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

NTT Data Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zh4g42/application





