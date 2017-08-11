Global SatCom for Defense & Security Market Research Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global military demand for commercial satellite capacity has fallen by an estimated 20% from a peak of 12.5 GHz in 2011 following tremendous growth over the previous decade, due in large part to lower usage of the U.S. DoD.

'SatCom for Defense & Security' is the essential planning and forecast tool for future military satellite requirements. The report provides a comprehensive bottom-up assessment of all relevant military satcom user markets, including land forces, naval forces, UAVs and manned aircraft. The report also includes a forecasting tool that allows users to instantaneously measure possible demand requirements and impacts of any future conflict scenario over the next ten years, while taking into account all key trends, drivers and limitations of military satellite communications.

Highlights from the report:

While commercial capacity demand began stabilizing in 2016, proprietary satellites are serving a growing share of total military FSS capacity requirements as defense agencies seek to optimize usage of these sunk-cost assets. As of 2016, proprietary systems were estimated to account for more than 35% of overall military satellite communications demand. The number of countries investing in proprietary military satellite communications systems, whether directly or through partnerships, has expanded heavily in recent years, and is projected to reach upwards of 30 countries by 2021, from a base of just 11 in 2006. Capacity supply from proprietary military satellites is expected to grow seven-fold over the same period to upwards of 70 Gbps by 2021.



Key features include:



- Comprehensive bottom-up assessment of all relevant miiitary satcom user markets:

- Land Forces

- Naval Forces

- Air Forces - UAVs & Manned Aircraft

- In-depth evaluation of military satellite communications requirements for relevant applications

- Examination of current and future milsatcom equipment and ongoing procurement programs

- Assessment of proprietary and commercial milsatcom systems and capabilities

- Forecast Tool for future demand scenarios



New in this edition:



- Commercial capacity revenue forecasts (2016-2026)

- Military Satellite Supply database

- Recent contracts database - Fixed terminals

- Recent contracts database - Mobile terminals



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Global milsatcom value chain

1.2 Historical U.S. DoD satcom usage

1.3 Strategic Issues

1.4 U.S. defense budgets

1.5 Commercial capacity procurement

1.6 International partnerships

1.7 Concept of operations

1.8 Conflict hotspots

1.9 Commercial capacity prices

1.10 Forecasts

1.11 Summary of assumptions, drivers & inhibitors

1.12 Consolidated demand

1.13 Proprietary capacity

1.14 Commercial capacity

1.15 Scenarios (peace-time vs. conflict scenario)



2. Land Forces

2.1 Addressable Market

2.2 Peacekeeping missions & deployed troops outside country of origin

2.3 Historical troop deployment by sponsoring institution

2.4 Other addressable land market segments

2.5 Terminal Inventories

2.6 United States

2.7 International

2.8 Current Usage

2.9 Market Drivers/Inhibitors

2.10 Forecasts



3. Naval Forces

3.1 Addressable Market

3.2 World map activity fleet inventories by country

3.3 Estimated naval fleet deployments from the U.S., U.K. & France

3.4 Current Usage

3.5 United States

3.6 International

3.7 Market Drivers/Inhibitors

3.8 Forecasts



4. Air Forces

4.1 Addressable Market: Overview



5. UAVs

5.1 Addressable Market

5.2 Terminal Inventories

5.3 Current Usage

5.4 Market Drivers/Inhibitors

5.5 Forecasts



6. Manned Aircraft

6.1 Addressable Market

6.2 Current Usage

6.3 Market Drivers/Inhibitors

6.4 Forecasts



7. Proprietary Satellite Supply

7.1 Overview

7.2 U.S. MilSatCom Roadmap

7.3 U.S. System Profiles

7.4 Wideband Global SatCom (WGS)

7.5 AEHF

7.6 MUOS

7.7 Europe MilSatCom Roadmap

7.8 National Profiles

7.9 United Kingdom

7.10 France

7.11 Italy

7.12 Germany

7.13 Spain

7.14 Luxembourg

7.15 International MilSatCom Roadmap

7.16 International Profiles

7.17 China



8. Commercial Satellite Supply/Services

8.1 FSS Operators

8.2 MSS Operators

8.3 HTS Operators

8.4 Procurement Mechanisms



