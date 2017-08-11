Technavio market research analysts forecast the global industrial PROFINET market to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global industrial PROFINET marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists hardware and software solutions, and service as the two major solutions, of which the hardware and software solutions segment accounted for more than 76% of the market share in 2016.

PROFINET is an Ethernet-based protocol that allows easy integration of the devices and provides open access to all the devices connected to the system. The devices must follow standard specifications necessary to get connected to the network. The popularity of PROFINET has emerged due to its easy installation and cabling. The PROFINET systems also allow easy upgrades, in keeping with improvements in automation and technology.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial PROFINET market:

Flexible network topologies

Secure communication in industrial networks

Enhances industrial performance

Flexible network topologies

PROFINET enables flexible network topology to connect the machines in the field and set up the network communication. The different topologies that can be built are star, linear, tree, and ring structures. Some industries may include all the topologies in the field depending on the order of the connection required. The connection is made through copper or fiber optic PROFINET cables, which can be assembled by a single expert.

Secure communication in industrial networks

The communication via PROFINET is exposed to the Internet. Thus, there is a high alert to improve the cyber security to protect the data of an industry from getting hacked. However, PROFINET allows universal communication around the world with proper security. Continuous sequencing with numbers, time monitored functions, password authenticity, and secure check against cyclic redundancy are the fundamental measures that enable a secure communication across the world.

"PROFINET takes care of all the safety aspects of the personnel, machine, and the environment. Using PROFIsafeenables functioning through a single network and allows all relevant data to be accessed from remote locations. PROFIsafe counteracts all the possible sources of errors by using PROFINET real-time communications," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Enhances industrial performance

Rapid industrialization around the world is making it necessary to reduce the time and cost of production to prevent losing out on the returns on investment. The need for better operational performance is driving organizations to install automation and network communication systems to establish a streamlined process. Industrial performance is enhanced by implementing different communication protocols along the network, among which PROFINET is the major one.

"The flexibility of PROFINET allows connections with industrial wireless LAN systems safely. The flexible topologies allow connectivity of all the devices in the field, irrespective of the proximity. Different topologies, such as ring, line, star, and tree structures, provide flexibility for the installation of machines, depending on their size and space available on the factory floor," says Bharath

