Global Pharma App Benchmarking Report 2017 - Current Status of the App Publishing Activities of the Twelve Leading Pharma Companies

Since the first report about the app publishing activities of leading Pharma companies was published in 2014, companies have intensified their activities in the digital health market. This report analyses the current status of the app publishing activities of the twelve leading Pharma companies globally. It also analyses newly established channels that Pharma use to partner with 3rd party companies, including accelerators/incubators, investment funds and direct partnerships.

The research provides a detailed perspective on the current status of digital health activities, on a market and company level. It compares the digital health activities that Pharma companies concentrate on, and how successful they are. The report also highlights how app publishing strategies have changed over the last three years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope of the report



2. Management summary



3. The four channels used by Pharma to drive digital innovation with mHealth apps



4. The app publishing activities of top Pharma companies



5. Top 12 Pharma company app portfolio comparison



6. Top 12 Pharma company app profiles and digital health innovation activities



7. How can Pharma further evolve their digital health strategies?



8. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Abbott/Abbvie

AstraZeneca

Bayer Healthcare

Bristol- Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson&Johnson

Merck

Merck, Sharpe and Dohme (MSD)

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

