MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX: SEC) today reported a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $42.7 million or $15.40 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2017. This compares to a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $14.7 million or $5.22 per share for the same period in 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the net income attributable to owners of the parent was $90.5 million or $32.64 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($40.1 million) or ($14.24) per share the prior year.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended For the six months ended 06/30/2017 06/30/2016 06/30/2017 06/30/2016 Net earnings (loss) attributable to owners of the parent $42.7 $14.7 $90.5 ($40.1) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $15.40 $5.22 $32.64 ($14.24)

Contacts:

George Malikotsis

Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082



