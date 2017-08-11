HANFORD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- More than 150 potential homebuyers attended a grand opening celebration last Saturday at Chandler Park, a 28.75 acre residential community offering 113 single-family homes at 12th Avenue by San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital.

"We're thrilled so many people came out, and we're pleased we can fill this need for new housing in Hanford," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales for Visalia-based SJV Homes. "Interest in this community is strong. Three homes are already in contract and six homes have been reserved."

Chandler Park offers three- and four-bedroom homes with two- or three-car garages in five floor plans ranging from 1,443 to 2,100 square feet. The homes will have covered front porches, nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and fixtures, kitchens with snack bars and islands, washable cabinets resistant to scratches and heat and walk-in closets. A wide variety of upgrades and options are available.

Hanford is a growing community with one of California's most thriving downtowns. Chandler Park is located two miles from downtown Hanford and less than two miles from the Hanford Amtrak station. This new neighborhood is serviced by Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Hanford West High School. Hanford was recently named one of the "Prettiest Painted Places in America" by the Rohm and Haas Paint Quality Institute.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes plans on selling its 1,000th home by September, making it one of the region's most active homebuilders.

Chandler Park is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

To receive more information on Chandler Park, home buyers can sign up for the interest list here.

About SJV Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego. For more information visit here.

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

