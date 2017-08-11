Investor Network Invites You to the SORL Auto Parts Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Monday, August 14, 2017

ZHEJIANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Monday, August 14, 2017, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 14, 2017, at 8:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-0778

International: 201-689-8565

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/19821 or http://www.sorl.cn

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 14, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 19821

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or http://www.sorl.cn

About SORL Auto Parts, Inc.

As a global tier one supplier of brake and control systems to the commercial vehicle industry, SORL Auto Parts, Inc. is the market leader for commercial vehicles brake systems, such as trucks and buses in China. The Company distributes products both within China and internationally under the SORL trademark. SORL is listed among the top 100 auto component suppliers in China, with a product range that includes 65 categories with over 2000 specifications in brake systems and others. The Company has four authorized international sales centers in UAE, India, the United States and Europe. SORL is working to establish a broader global sales network. For more information, please visit http://www.sorl.cn.

SOURCE: Investor Network