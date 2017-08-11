ROCHESTER, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) ("DSS") (the "Company"), a leader in anti-counterfeiting and authentication solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 17th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss results of its second quarter ended June 30, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

DSS CEO Jeff Ronaldi, CFO Phil Jones, and Board Chairman Robert Fagenson will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

U.S. Dial-in: (800) 329-0864

International Dial-in: (785) 424-1243

Conference ID: Document

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID is "Document". An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 9:00 p.m. ET on August 17 through August 24, 2017. U.S. replay dial-in: (844) 488-7474, International: (862) 902-0129, Access Code 62194227.

Conference Call Browser Requirements

Desktop: IE 10+, Firefox 27+, Chrome 32+, Safari 6.1+

Mobile: iOS Safari 6.1+, Chrome for Android 33+, Firefox for Android 26+, IE Mobile 10+

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 15 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS") has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, DSS Plastics Group ("DSSPG"), acquired by DSS in 2006, has been manufacturing advanced plastic cards and related products for businesses worldwide for over 40 years. Utilizing DSS core anti-fraud technologies, DSSPG's expertise includes security printing, plastic card manufacturing, Enhanced Tribal Cards, RFID products, SwiftColor InkJet Plastic Cards, Secure Card Designs and Polycarbonate card production. DSSPG's vast experience and knowledge has made them a leader in the plastic card industry, and has resulted in an impressive client list consisting of numerous governmental agencies, social media giants, global technology firms, and U.S. professional sports organizations and events.

For more information on DSS and its Plastics Group subsidiary, visit http://www.dsssecure.com and http://dssplasticsgroup.com.

