The growth in the number of accidents and sports-related injuries and the growing prevalence of OA drive the growth of the market. The demand for trauma fixation devices is growing due to the advantages of advanced products such as bioresorbable implants, drug eluting implants, and nano-coated devices. However, implant fractures, inflammations, infections, function loss, and the need for corrective surgeries affect the growth of the market.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on orthopedics and medical devices sector, says, "The adoption of trauma fixation devices is growing in the Americas and EMEA. These two regions contribute the largest revenue share to the global trauma fixation devices market. The availability of reimbursements in the Americas will drive the growth of the market in the region."

The top three emerging trends driving the global trauma fixation devices marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Strategic partnerships and collaborations

Technological advancements

Emergence of diagnostic protocols and technologies

Strategic partnerships and collaborations

The global trauma fixation devices market is saturated due to the presence of several vendors. Hence, to maintain their market share in a competitive environment, companies undertake strategic partnerships and collaborations. Sales and distribution partnerships help companies sell their products in new geographies. Collaborations with large-sized hospitals and research institutions will help companies increase their market share.

Technological advancements

Due to the growing demand for trauma fixation devices, companies are developing technologically advanced products to improve their market share. For instance, Bioretec has developed an antibiotic releasing bioabsorbable fixation screw, which is called CiproScrew, for trauma care. The product releases an antimicrobial agent around itself, which prevents bacteria from colonizing the surface of the screw.

"Titan Spine has developed nanoLOCK implant, which triggers the body to produce and regulate its own bone morphogenic proteins at the key stages of the fusion process. The product has received FDA approval. The CMS provides reimbursements for the new nano-textured surface on an interbody fusion device," says Srinivas

Emergence of diagnostic protocols and technologies

Advances in imaging technology and protocols permit the diagnosis and monitoring of trauma injuries such as soft tissue damage and spinal surgeries. Molecular-based diagnostics will improve the detection of injuries and monitor treatment. In 2017, Microsoft launched HoloLens for spinal surgery.

Similarly, technologies such as X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and morphologic assessments like the mapping of early molecular changes of soft tissue repair such as cartilage pathology provide insights about the ultrastructure of surgically manipulated cartilage.

The key vendors are as follows:

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith Nephew

