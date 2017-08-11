Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it has closed its acquisition of ASTRO Gaming, a leading console gaming brand with a history of producing award-winning headsets for professional gamers and enthusiasts. Logitech first announced its agreement to acquire ASTRO in July 2017, as the Company invests in an adjacent gaming market the console gaming market.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005526/en/

Logitech has closed its acquisition of ASTRO Gaming, a leading console gaming brand with a history of producing award-winning headsets for professional gamers and enthusiasts. (Photo: Business Wire)

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Jaybird, Logitech G and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC gaming gear. Logitech G is dedicated to providing gamers of all levels with industry leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at www.LogitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

About ASTRO Gaming

ASTRO is a pioneer in gaming audio and lifestyle products and has a strong leadership position in the premium end of the global console gaming headset market. ASTRO is best known for its iconic A40 and A50 headsets designed for pro gamers and core enthusiasts. Find ASTRO at www.astrogaming.com, its blog or @ASTROGaming.

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005526/en/

Contacts:

Logitech International

Ben Lu

Investor Relations USA and Europe

+1 510-713-5568

or

Jessica Monney

Corporate Communications USA

+1 510-713-5830

or

Ben Starkie

Corporate Communications Europe

+41 (0) 79-292-3499

