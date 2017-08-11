Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal meat, poultry, and seafood packaging marketreport. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The US is the largest regional market for meat, poultry, and seafood packaging, globally. Europe traces behind the US. The growth of the market will be led by emerging markets like APAC, which is projected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. In terms of different packaging types, flexible packaging represents the largest and the fastest growing segment in the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market is highly fragmented with the presence of many multinational and local vendors. Local players have raised the competition bar by offering innovative solutions at a lower price than international players, leading to price fluctuations.

"Local vendors compete in terms of cost as it is difficult for companies to compete with international players in terms of features, quality, and range of offerings. It is expected that international players will grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring local players," says Sharan Raj, a lead packaging research analyst from Technavio.

Top five meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market vendors

Amcor

Amcor is one of the major vendors operating in the flexible plastic packaging market in the US. The company is the world's largest packaging company and has an interest in paperboard products, metal, and flexible packaging. It is the global leader in flexible packaging.

Bemis

Bemis is an American company, specializing in the manufacture and sale of packaging products and pressure-sensitive materials. The company serves more than 30,000 customers worldwide spanning several industries, including liquids, snacks, processed and fresh meat, bakery, tissue, disposable diapers, cheese, coffee, condiments, candy, personal care and hygiene, agribusiness, pharmaceutical, and medical devices.

Berry Global

Berry Global provides value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials, including drinking cups, thin-wall containers, bottles, specialty closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, and corrosion protection materials. Berry Global caters to various end-markets, including food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air is a global leader and manufactures and supplies paper and plastic packaging products. It offers a wide range of integrated system solutions for facility hygiene, food safety and security, and product protection. Its offerings are used in food and beverage processing, retail, foodservice, healthcare and industrial, and commercial and consumer applications.

Pactiv

Pactiv is a global manufacturer of foodservice and food packaging products. The company operates as a part of Reynolds Group Holdings. It was formally created by the spin-off of Tenneco Packaging. In 2010, Reynolds' foodservice business and Pactiv's foodservice/food packaging business merged to form Pactiv.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

