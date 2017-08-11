VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Filo Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE: FIL)(OMX: FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

Following completion of the 2016/2017 field program in March 2017 at the Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver mineral exploration project ("Filo del Sol" or the "Filo del Sol Project"), the Company received the remainder of the assay results from the 8,616 metre, 41 hole drill campaign during the second quarter of 2017. As a result, the Company has successfully:

-- Expanded and further defined the oxide gold zone of the Filo del Sol deposit, such that it currently measures approximately 700 metres by 350 metres; -- Confirmed the existence of the high-grade copper oxide zone of the Filo del Sol resource; -- Confirmed the presence of a high-grade silver zone, underlying the copper oxide zone; and -- Outlined a shallow oxide copper zone, an oxide gold zone, and a copper- gold zone at the Filo South target, located 1 kilometer south of the Filo del Sol deposit, which confirms the further exploration upside present at Filo del Sol.

"We are very excited and encouraged with the recent progress that has been made at Filo del Sol," commented Mr. Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO. "Following a very successful exploration season, we are now updating the resource estimate. This season's drill program has improved our understanding of zoning in the deposit and we have now defined a gold oxide zone, a copper-gold oxide zone, a high-grade silver zone, and a copper-gold sulphide zone. We will soon have the results from phase 2 of the metallurgical testwork, which will enable us to prepare a preliminary internal scoping study by the end of the third quarter. This internal study will guide our decision on whether to proceed with a formal PEA, as well as chart the course for the upcoming 2017/2018 field season."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exploration and project investigation 1,257 331 10,187 1,617 General and administration ("G&A") 785 303 1,420 806 Net loss 2,053 646 11,566 2,508 Basic and diluted loss per share 0.03 0.01 0.19 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The financial information in this table were selected from the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 (the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.filo- mining.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash 7,290 19,465 Working capital 6,892 17,653 Mineral properties 6,377 6,091 Total assets 14,208 26,151 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The financial information in this table were selected from the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.filo-mining.com.

The Company incurred a net loss of $2.1 million during the current quarter, comprised of $1.3 million and $0.8 million in exploration and project investigation costs and G&A costs, respectively, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2016. The variance is primarily driven by relative levels of exploration activity undertaken during the respective periods. Specifically, in the second quarter of 2017, the Company incurred higher costs with respect to preliminary engineering studies, in addition to metallurgical, geological, and environmental consultation, in support of the mineral resource update, the ongoing metallurgical testwork, and the aforementioned internal scoping study.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As at June 30, 2017, the Company had cash of $7.3 million and net working capital of $6.9 million, compared to cash of $19.5 million and net working capital of $17.7 million as at December 31, 2016. The decrease in the Company's cash and net working capital is due primarily to funds directed towards advancing the Filo del Sol Project, and to a lesser extent, funds spent for general corporate purposes. This has been partially offset by the receipt of approximately $0.8 million as proceeds from the exercise of share options during the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Moving forward, the Company expects that the majority of the treasury will be used to fund ongoing work programs to advance the Filo del Sol Project.

Based on Filo Mining's financial position at June 30, 2017, the Company has a strong treasury to support its ongoing exploration initiatives and general corporate activities, while being able to exercise a high degree of flexibility in adapting its work programs and expenditures to changes in market conditions, as necessary.

SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK

With an experienced board of directors and management team, and a treasury of approximately $7.3 million as at June 30, 2017, Filo Mining is well positioned to advance the Filo del Sol Project.

The Company expects to complete the updated resource estimate for the Filo del Sol Project in the third quarter, 2017. The second phase of metallurgical testwork, which follows up on the encouraging initial results received in October 2016, is also targeted for completion in the third quarter, 2017.

Once the results are received from the current metallurgical test program, the Company will combine the information with the updated Mineral Resource estimate in order to prepare a preliminary internal conceptual study of development options for the Filo del Sol Project. This internal study is expected to be completed towards the end of the third quarter of 2017 and will allow the Company to decide whether to initiate a formal preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Filo del Sol Project. If a PEA is initiated for the Filo del Sol Project, the related technical report would be targeted for completion by the first quarter of 2018.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Filo del Sol Project on the border of Argentina's San Juan Province and Chile's adjacent Region III. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. Built on a foundation of experienced management and focused on advancing exploration projects in Chile and Argentina, Filo Mining is well positioned to build shareholder value through discovery and resource development.

Additional information

The Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.filo-mining.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

August 11, 2017

On behalf of the board of directors of Filo Mining,

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO

Filo Mining Corp.

