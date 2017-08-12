CALGARY, Alberta, 2017-08-12 00:19 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butte Energy Inc. ("Butte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on August 1, 2017 in Calgary (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders holding 77.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy and such shareholders voted 100% in favour of the sale of the Company's Chigwell properties to RKSmith Energy Corp. for $35,000 (the "Transaction").



In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the re-election of Charles Baker, Chris Reimchen, Victor Redekop, Gerald Gilbert and Cuneyt Tirmandi. At the Meeting shareholders also re-appointed Czechowsky, Graham & Hanevelt Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company and approved a special resolution approving the winding up of the Company, the full text of which is set forth in the Company's management information circular dated June 30, 2017.



The Company also wishes to announce that Tyron Pfeifer has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect as of August 9, 2017.



This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Specifically, this news release includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements with respect to completion of the Transaction and the winding-up of the Company. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks associated with general economic conditions, adverse industry events, loss of markets, inability to obtain regulatory approvals, the liabilities of the Corporation, income tax and regulatory matters. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.



For further information please contact:Butte Energy Inc. Victor Redekop, Chairman (403) 541-5310