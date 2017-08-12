Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. - EFII

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. ("EFI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EFII). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether EFI for Imaging and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 3, 2017, EFI notified investors that the Company was postponing a conference call, at which it had anticipated discussing preliminary second quarter 2017 financial and operating results, to enable the Company to complete an assessment of the timing of recognition of revenue. EFI also stated that it was completing an assessment of the effectiveness of current and historical disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting. EFI advised investors that it "expects to report a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting related to this matter" and that "EFI also expects to report that disclosure controls were not effective in prior periods."

On this news, EFI's share price has fallen as much as $20.15, or 42.28%, during intraday trading on August 4, 2017.

