Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. - FLT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. ("FleetCor" or the "Company") (NYSE: FLT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether FleetCor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 19, 2016, Chevron Corporation ("Chevron"), FleetCor's largest U.S. partner, announced that it had terminated its relationship with the Company and signed a long-term contract with FleetCor's primary competitor. On this news, FleetCor's share price fell $5.08, or 3.43%, to close at $142.96 on December 19, 2016.

On March 1, 2017, the investigative news and legal analysis company Capitol Forum published an article, based on interviews with numerous former FleetCor employees and FleetCor customers, describing how FleetCor's business model relies on overcharging customers and padding fee income through improperly assessing late fees. On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.25, or 3.09%, to close at $164.75 on March 1, 2017.

On April 4, 2017, Citron Research ("Citron") published a report similarly accusing FleetCor of being a "predatory company by design, whose cores strategy is to methodically rip off its customers, using business practices and fees that are designed to deceive." On this news, FleetCor's share price fell $8.55, or 5.69%, to close at $141.60 on April 4, 2017.

On April 27, 2017, Citron published a follow-up report describing FleetCor's development of a scheme to categorize its partners based on the level of improper fees the Company could charge without the customers complaining. On this news, FleetCor's share price fell $5.73, or 3.79%, to close at $145.65 on April 27, 2017. On May 1, 2017, Chevron sued FleetCor for breach of contract. Following the filing of Chevron's complaint, FleetCor's share price fell $10.18, or 6.87%, to close at $138.00 on May 2, 2017.

On May 3, 2017, Citron reported on the Chevron lawsuit, stating that the lawsuit indicates that Chevron's termination of the FleetCor contract was due to the Company's mistreatment of its customers. On this news, FleetCor's share price fell $6.74, or 4.88%, to close at $131.26.

