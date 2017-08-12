NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 11, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 22, 2017 and August 3, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

If you purchased shares of Electronics for Imaging and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-efii/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 10, 2017.

Electronics for Imaging and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company's revenue recognition was not accurate; (ii) the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (iii) the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Electronics for Imaging's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

