NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 11, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 6, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 30, 2014 and February 3, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

MAXIMUS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) in obtaining a significant contract ("the HAAS contract"), the Company established unachievable goals for personnel recruitment and performance; (ii) the Company had difficulty meeting the goals in its performance of the contract; (iii) its failure to meet the performance goals would cause MAXIMUS to forfeit the incentive fees under the contract; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, MAXIMUS' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

