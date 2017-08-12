NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 11, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 2, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ: ABCO), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 21, 2015 and February 23, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of The Advisory Board and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-abco to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 2, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Advisory Board and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company experienced significant problems with integration resulting from the acquisition of Royall; (ii) because of the integration problems, there were no grounds for increasing the revenue guidance for Royall during the relevant period; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Advisory Board's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447