CRY to Ensure Children's Potential is Unlocked Through Education

When Pampa Singh won a silver medalat theNational Kung Fu Championship in Guwahati, India, this year, she stood as an inspiration to many. After losing both her parents by the time she was 7 years old, she thought it was the end of the road for her. Also, living in Sonagchi, Asia's largest red light district was full of challenges. She, however, continued to study as the CRY-supported project 'Sanlaap' stood by her, counseled her brother and helped her finish schooling in times of adversity. Not only did she undertake training in Hotel Management but also discovered her potential in sports when she got introduced to Kung Fu and then there was no looking back.

Only 32 out of every 100 children in India finish school age-appropriately and a staggering number of 99 million children have dropped out of school as per Census 2011. Reasons include poverty, lack of school infrastructure, societal pressure, child labour and child marriage. This lack of access to education is the reason children from weaker socio-economic backgrounds do not get the opportunity to explore and reach their full potential.

CRY mobilizes communities; works with local authorities to ensure schools are compliant with the Right to Education Act, work towards access to secondary schools and develop readiness for the same, and also lobby for schools where they are not available.

CRY's campaign will ensure that children across its intervention areas remain in school, and realize their full potential by finishing their education.

Susan Varghese, Head, Global Operations, CRY, says, "Education unlocks the full potential of a child which otherwise would remain hidden. It is essential to give them opportunities and a conducive environment to finish their schooling and not drop out. They are empowered to stand up against abuse and early marriage, stay away from child labour and go on to become strong independent members of society. They transform not just their families, but influence change for entire communities."

Your support to the CRY campaign will help ensure children have access to schools, do not drop out and finish their schooling.Know more at http://www.cry.org.



