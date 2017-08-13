Magnus Ahlqvist appointed new President and CEO of Securitas AB, as of March 2018

STOCKHOLM, August 13th, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Since September 1, 2015, Magnus Ahlqvist is Divisional President of Securitas' Security Services Europe and a member of Securitas' Group Management. Magnus came to Securitas from Motorola Mobility, a Google company before it was taken over by Lenovo, where he was Corporate Vice President of EMEA and India in Motorola. Before that, he worked 12 years for Sony Ericsson and Sony Mobile Communications. His assignments were, among others, President of Sony Mobile Communications in China for three years, Vice President and General Manager Spain & Portugal and Telefónica and General Manager in Canada. Magnus Ahlqvist, 43 years old, holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics, and a leadership exam from Harvard Business School. "Securitas is a wonderful company with very competent and engaged people. It is the leading security services company in the world. We have a winning strategy and we are leading the transformation of the security industry, from traditional on-site guarding to a considerably broader spectrum of advanced security solutions and electronic security. It is a great honor and I am very excited about working with all the great people in the Securitas team around the world during this new phase, when we will be driving an even stronger focus on new digital technology in security. Delivering the best engagement and service to our customers is of highest priority during this journey," says Magnus Ahlqvist.

Alf Göransson will continue his position as President and CEO of Securitas until March 2018. He will then during two years be an advisor to Securitas' new President and CEO and will in this role among other things support in some customer relations activities, acquisition related matters and industry specific topics. Alf Göransson will leave Securitas' Board of Directors at the same time as he resigns as President and CEO of Securitas.

"In March next year, I have during 18 years been President and CEO of listed companies, and President and CEO of Securitas for 11 years. Now is the time to do something else in my career and in my life. It has been a fantastic privilege to lead this great company during 11 years, a company that today is leading the development of the security industry thanks to the strong culture and all the engaged employees," says Alf Göransson.

Marie Ehrling, Chairman of the Board of Securitas, says in a comment:

For more than ten years as Securitas' President and CEO, Alf Göransson has successfully developed Securitas. Today, the company is the leading company in the security industry, offering our customers complete security solutions based on both advanced electronic security and more traditional solutions. The transformation in the industry is happening fast and the next step will be to capture on the possibilities from new digital technology. This transformation has to be managed quickly and powerfully to maintain our position. It is very satisfying that Magnus Ahlqvist, President of Securitas' European division, has accepted to take over the role as President and CEO as of March 2018. During his two years in the company, Magnus has showed strong leadership and great insights of the industry's challenges, as well as a genuine sense of finding the best solutions for Securitas' customers. With Magnus as the new President and CEO, we secure continuity in the company and a continued powerful implementation of Securitas' strategy," says Marie Ehrling.

On August 14, 2017, Marie Ehrling, Alf Göransson and Magnus Ahlqvist will be available for comments at Securitas' headquarter at Lindhagensplan 70, Stockholm, Sweden.

