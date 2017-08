Is this the beginning of a stiff stock market correction? Most likely, yes. This time could be different given the increasing number of worrisome signs we identified recently: a series of volatility warning signs, maximum complacency in stock markets, 3 stock market indicators flashing red. So, with those increasing bearish signals, what is the S&P 500 forecast for late 2017? First, as usual, we try ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...