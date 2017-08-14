Trina's PV Modules Operational in The Sustainable City in Dubai

- Solar installation of 10MW set to power several facilities, including residential villas and leisure complexes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar's PV modules have commenced operations in the 10MW Sustainable City in Dubai, an innovative project that serves as living proof that developing a community where energy needs are to be met entirely through clean energy sources is possible. With several facilities, including 500 residential villas, 170-room hotel, mosque, school, swimming pool and an equestrian club and track, the proposed residential and commercial complex is tagged as one of the largest sustainable cities in operation to date in Middle East.

Given the harsh environmental conditions in Middle East, the installation will be made up of 40,000 Duomax panels - a solution which has long been renowned for its durability and reliability. Duomax panels feature a first-of-type frameless design, ensuring no dust accumulation and requires minimum amount of cleaning thereby adhering to the city's sustainable and environment friendly design standards. The dual glass design of Duomax secures the project design life of 30 years backed with Trina's performance warranty.

Built by Diamond Developers, one of the first companies in Dubai to enter the freehold property and real estate development industry since the introduction of freehold property ownership in 2002, the Sustainable City is billed as Middle East's first operational sustainable community, built on a 5-million square foot complex located 18 miles from Dubai City and expected to host a population of around 2000. With several large scale installations to its name, Trina Solar was the developer's choice for a 40,000-panel solar array, estimated to produce around 16GWh per annum.

"Trina Solar is incredibly proud to have been the major contributor to this community's energy needs" said Ms. Helena Li, President, Asia Pacific & Middle East. "Solar power is expected to be a significant contributor to Dubai's ambitions to become the world's most sustainable city by 2020. As a result, the government has looked towards smarter living initiatives, particularly in a desert environment, and we are delighted to have supported them in achieving their clean energy vision through our innovative solar products. The Sustainable City is a ground-breaking initiative in ensuring that the city's growth and development continues responsibly. With Trina Solar's supply, a significant portion of the residents' energy needs are being met for a cleaner, lower cost, and more sustainable future."

Anwar Zabin, CEO of City Solar, commented: "The completion of phase 1 is a momentous milestone in our work within The Sustainable City with the installation of 24,170 solar panels so far. Our work continues and we look forward to embarking on phase two, which will see the installation of further 15,000 solar panels. We are building up to our total goal of 40,000 solar panels, which will eventually produce up to 10 MW of power at maximum capacity. The energy produced per year will be equivalent to 16,000 MW contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions by 8,000 tonnes per year.

About Trina Solar Limited

Trina Solar Limited is a global leader in solar photovoltaic modules, solutions and services. Founded in 1997 as a PV system integrator, Trina Solar today drives smart energy together with installers, distributors, utilities and developers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com. E-mail: press@trinasolar.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544593/Trina_Solar_Limited.jpg