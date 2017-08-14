Company Announcement No 17.07 - Struer, 2017-08-14 09:02 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bang & Olufsen a/s' Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 13 September 2017 at 4.30pm CEST at Struer Statsgymnasium, Jyllandsgade 2, DK-7600 Struer, Denmark.



Please see attached file for further details.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations Manager Claus Højmark Jensen, tel: +45 9684 1251.



Attachment:

