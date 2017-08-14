The shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 15 August 2017. ISIN DK0060872216 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Alm. Brand Invest Europæisk Højrente ETIK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket List Obligationer / Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 140798 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name ALIEHE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



