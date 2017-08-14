Ossur Hf: Ossur Hf: Major shareholder announcement

Major Shareholder Announcement (http://hugin.info/133773/R/2127033/812201.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire



Enclosed notification of a major shareholder announcement