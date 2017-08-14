sprite-preloader
WKN: 3249 ISIN: IS0000000040 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.08.2017 | 11:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ossur Hf: Ossur Hf: Major shareholder announcement

Enclosed notification of a major shareholder announcement
Major Shareholder Announcement (http://hugin.info/133773/R/2127033/812201.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire

