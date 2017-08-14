MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - August 14, 2017) - Mobile Helix, the makers of the LINK app for lawyers, announced today at ILTACON 2017 their partnership with PSPDFKit to provide secure in-app PDF annotation in the new LINK 3.3 release. LINK 3.3 also features secure local edit with the MS Word app and the ability to email documents from iOS Mail.

Lawyers use the LINK app to quickly view an attachment in email, to annotate or edit the document, and then to email the revised document. LINK is recognized for its seamless integration of email with the leading document management systems including iManage Work® and NetDocuments® DMS.

LINK makes key workflows easy from tablets and smartphones, including:

View documents links in email, including redlines

Compare an attachment to a document in DMS

Annotate or edit the document

Email the revised document or check-in to DMS

Offline capabilities: edit, annotate, email

"With the addition of PDF annotation, LINK now provides the industry's broadest complement of workflows for lawyers on mobile devices," Seth Hallem, CEO and Co-founder of Mobile Helix. "LINK workflows, whether annotating, editing, or comparing documents, ensure security and control of documents. Clients are imposing tougher security requirements on law firms. Our goal is to provide law firms with stringent security while making it easy for lawyers to get work done with LINK."

"It was quick and simple to integrate the PSPDFKit framework with our LINK app," said Mobile Helix's CEO, Seth Hallem. "Lawyers like the intuitive interface. It is important to us that the framework is proven in high volume enterprise mobile apps."

LINK is a secure container app which can be remotely wiped. Data is always encrypted, at-rest with AES-256 and in-motion with TLS over HTTPS. LINK 3.3 offers integration with Azure AD Information Rights Management so that even if a document is moved, only the AD user can exercise permissions. With single sign-on, lawyers can access DMS, Outlook, SharePoint, the firm portal, network file shares, and web applications in one app. LINK uses Active Directory for first factor authentication and has built-in second factor authentication of Touch ID or PIN code. LINK is easy for lawyers to use, while protecting firm data.

Mobile Helix is showing demos of LINK 3.3 in booth 703 at ILTACON 2017.

About Mobile Helix'

Mobile Helix, Inc. (www.mobilehelix.com) provides software solutions which enable lawyers to be productive from smartphones and tablets. LINK integrates iManage Work®, NetDocuments® DMS, Outlook, SharePoint, the firm portal, and web applications in a single encrypted app. Mobile Helix solutions deliver the high level of security required by clients in regulated industries yet are easy to use and affordable to deploy. Media contact for ILTACON 2017: maureen@mobilehelix.com.

About PSPDFKit GmbH

PSPDFKit GmbH (https://pspdfkit.com), founded in 2011, is dedicated to providing the highest quality PDF Frameworks to mobile and web developers. Today, PSPDFKit is used by over a half a billion end users and integrated by thousands of customers, including Box, Inc., Dropbox, Inc., DocuSign®, and IBM®, who rely on its performance, versatility and stability for their iOS, Android and Web applications.

