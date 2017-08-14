First Solar has agreed to supply 241 MW (DC) of its thin-film PV modules to Sydney-based EPC contractor RCR Tomlinson for Edify Energy's 180.7 MW Daydream and 60.2 MW Hayman solar projects in the Australian state of Queensland.Brisbane-based PV developer Edify Energy finalized a financing deal last week with U.S. investment firm BlackRock for the Daydream and Hayman installations. Construction is scheduled to begin in September at two locations north of the town of Collinsville, in Queensland's Whitsunday Region. First Solar will start delivering roughly 2,026,565 of its Series 4 thin-film solar panels to RCR Tomlinson from the fourth quarter of this year. It expects to wrap up the order by the first quarter of 2018. The Arizona-based thin-film ...

