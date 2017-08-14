Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität der EDEKA Minden-Hannover Stiftung & Co. KG mit A-. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.



Das Geschäftsrisiko der EDEKA Minden-Hannover Gruppe wird von Euler Hermes Rating als moderat bis gering eingeschätzt. Positiv bewerten die Analysten insbesondere die führende Marktposition von EDEKA sowie die hohe Stabilität des Geschäftsmodells durch die geringe Konjunkturabhängigkeit des Lebensmitteleinzelhandels. Das Finanzrisiko wird von der Ratingagentur als gering bewertet. Die Unternehmensgruppe verfügt aus Sicht der Analysten über eine sehr gute Finanzierungsstruktur. Das Entschuldungspotenzial und die Zinsdeckungsrelationen befinden sich ebenfalls auf einem sehr guten Niveau. Darüber hinaus verfügt die Gruppe über ein sehr hohes Innenfinanzierungspotenzial und eine sehr gute finanzielle Flexibilität. Als bedeutendste Regionalgesellschaft des Marktführers im deutschen Lebensmitteleinzelhandel verfügt die Gruppe aus Sicht der Ratingagentur über eine gute Ausgangsposition, um sich in dem wettbewerbsintensiven Umfeld erfolgreich behaupten zu können.



Die durch die EDEKA Minden-Hannover Stiftung & Co. KG geführte EDEKA Minden-Hannover Gruppe ist die umsatzstärkste Einheit in dem seit über 100 Jahren bestehenden EDEKA-Verbund. Das Absatzgebiet erstreckt sich über Niedersachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt, Berlin, Brandenburg, Bremen und den nördlichen Teil Nordrhein-Westfalens. Die operative Geschäftstätigkeit unterteilt sich in die Sparten Einzelhandel, Zustellgroßhandel, C+C Fachgroßhandel, Produktion und Dienstleistungen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2016 erwirtschaftete die Gruppe mit über 26.500 Mitarbeitern einen Konzernumsatz von EUR 8,2 Mrd.



Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.



