Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Israel Chemicals Signs Contracts to Supply 750,000 Tonnes of Potash in India

Insights of the Contract

As per the contracts, potash is to be delivered to the Indian customers between August 2017 and July 2018.

The quantities stipulated in this year's contracts are similar to the amounts sold by ICL to its Indian customers in 2016. The Company noted that the selling prices are $13 per tonne higher than the price stipulated in the previous year's contracts.

Contract illustrates ICL's Role as Leading Player in This Strategic Markets

Commenting on the agreement, Ofer Lifshitz, President of ICL's Essential Minerals Division, stated:

"We are pleased to have signed potash contracts with our Indian clients whom we have served for many years, and which illustrate our role as a leading player in this strategic market. The signing of these agreements demonstrates that demand for our potash products in India remains strong and stable. We appreciate the trust placed in us by our Indian customers."

Other Recent News from ICL

ICL, in close coordination and full cooperation with Israeli governmental and regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Environmental Protection ("MoEP") and Israel's Nature and National Parks Authority, announced on July 04, 2017, that the Company was continuing its efforts to remedy the immediate environmental effect and damages resulting from the phosphogypsum water spill from the ICL Rotem facility on June 30, as well as to assess the environmental impact resulting from the spill.

On August 08, 2017, ICL signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Energean Israel Limited ("Energean") to enter into negotiations for an agreement to supply up to 13 BCM of natural gas to the Company at a total consideration of approximately $2 billion over a 15 year period. The gas will be used to power ICL's power stations and facilities in Israel.

Earnings Results

On August 03, 2017, ICL reported consolidated sales of $1.32 billion for Q2 2017 compared to $1.38 billion recorded in Q2 2016. The Company's reported quarter results were supported by continued growth in ICL's Specialty Solutions division's Industrial Products and Advanced Additives business lines.

ICL's Q2 2017 operating income was $144 million compared to $149 million for Q2 2016. For Q2 2017, adjusted operating income was $153 million compared to $163 million in the prior-year's same quarter. The Company's net income for Q2 2017 totaled $57 million compared to net income of $120 million in Q2 2016.

About Israel Chemicals Ltd

ICL is a global manufacturer, developing, producing and marketing fertilizers, metals, and other special-purpose chemical products. ICL serves primarily three markets: agriculture, food, and engineered materials. The Company's shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. ICL's mining and production sites are located in Israel, Europe, North and South America, and China, and the Company employs approximately 13,000 persons worldwide.

Last Close Stock Review

Israel Chemicals' share price finished last Friday's trading session at $4.53, marginally rising 0.22%. A total volume of 205.02 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 6.84% in the last three months and 8.89% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 10.22% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a dividend yield of 4.19%. The stock currently has a market cap of $5.77 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily