Highlights include:

Hole C17-60 -- 0.90 grams per tonne gold and 0.16% copper over 218 metres

Hole C17-61 -- 0.90 grams per tonne gold and 0.07% copper over 168 metres

Hole C17-63 -- 1.06 grams per tonne gold and 0.06% copper over 132 metres

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: LUM) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Cangrejos infill program. The additional five diamond drill holes summarized below, demonstrate mineralization continuity over hundreds of metres and are comparable to previous drilling. In total the holes represent 2,226 metres of drilling. Similar to the drill results released on June 26, 2017, these holes also extend beyond the resource limiting pit used in the latest resource estimate. The program is continuing at site, with 5,666 metres drilled in total since March 2017.

Summary Drill Results

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Interval Au Grade Cu Grade Hole Number (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C17-60 2 56 54 0.96 0.08 And 88 306 218 0.90 0.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C17-61 8 176 168 0.90 0.07 And 248 512 264 0.40 0.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C17-62 6 142 136 0.77 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C17-63 6 138 132 1.06 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C17-64 7 579 572 0.69 0.22 Including 388 440 52 1.25 0.41 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of 10 continuous metres and the highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 8.73 g/t Au. Above cut-off intervals of less than 50m are not reported, and in addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes.

Quality Assurance

All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina's secure facility located at the Cangrejos project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS's sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30 gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo, Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The Company's Cangrejos Gold-Copper project is located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador, and its Condor Gold-Copper project is located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. The Company also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador consisting of 135 thousand hectares. The Company has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects. The Company intends to continue to identify, acquire and advance mineral exploration properties that have large scale potential.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

