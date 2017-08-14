Worldwide Aortic Aneurysm Market 2017-2023 - Cook Medical, Medtronic PLC, and W.L. Gore and Associates Dominates the Market

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Worldwide Aortic Aneurysm Market Trends and Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Aortic Aneurysm Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The aortic aneurysm market is analyzed based on three segments - type, product types, and regions.

The increasing lifestyle diseases and smoking population are the factors that increase the chances for aortic aneurysm. Along with this, the growing aging population, favorable reimbursement, and technological advancements in products are driving the growth of the aortic aneurysm market. However, lack of awareness about the disease, stringent regulatory approval procedures, and risk associated with the procedure are hampering the growth of the market. The main unmet need in the market is endoleaking, which increases the mortality rate.

Currently, the market players are developing technologically advanced stent grafts for the treatment of complex aortic aneurysm repairs. The EVAR segment contributed more than 70% of the total market share in 2016. A major focus in this segment is expected to drive the growth of the aortic aneurysm market in the future.



The market of aortic aneurysm is dominated by Cook Medical, Medtronic PLC, and W.L. Gore and Associates, who occupy around 85% of the market share. Other small players are adopting various strategies to increase their market share. Endologix acquired Trivascular to expand its product portfolio, thereby being able to address the current and future needs in the aortic aneurysm market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Symptoms of Aortic Aneurysm

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rising geriatric population

5.3.1.2 High prevalence of tobacco smoking

5.3.1.3 Growing acceptance for minimally invasive endovascular surgeries

5.3.1.4 Favorable reimbursement conditions

5.3.2 Opportunities

5.3.2.1 Market expansion opportunities in emerging nations

5.3.2.2 Mergers & acquisitions

5.3.2.3 Increasing clinical trials

5.3.3 Restraints

5.3.3.1 Stringent regulations for approval

5.3.3.2 Risk associated with the procedure

5.3.3.3 Lack of awareness

5.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.5 Key Stakeholders



6 Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

6.2.1 Procedure Type

6.2.1.1 Open surgery

6.2.1.2 Abdominal endovascular aneurysm repair

6.2.2 Location Types

6.3 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

6.3.1 Procedure Type

6.3.1.1 Open surgery

6.3.1.2 Thoracic endovascular aortic aneurysm

6.3.2 Location Types



7 Products: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Stent Grafts

7.3 Catheters

7.4 Others



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

10.2 Medtronic Plc

10.3 Terumo Corp.

10.4 Endologix Inc.



11 Companies to Watch For

11.1 Cook Medical Inc.

11.2 W.L. Gore & Associates

11.3 Maquet GmbH (Getinge Group)

11.4 Jotec GmbH

11.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

11.6 Lombard Medical Technologies PLC



