Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Vornado Realty's Q2 Adjusted FFO per Share Beat Forecasts

Research Desk Line-up: Annaly Capital Management Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=VNO, following the Company's release of its financial results on July 31, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017 (Q2 FY17). The New York-based Company's adjusted Funds from Operations (FFO) per share rose on a year-over-year basis to outperform market consensus estimates. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the REIT - Diversified industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on August 02, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Annaly Capital Management when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on VNO; also brushing on NLY. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=VNO

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NLY

Earnings Reviewed

During Q2 FY17, Vornado Realty's revenues rose to $626.04 million from $621.71 million in Q2 FY16. The Company generated $529.29 million of revenues from property rentals in Q2 FY17 compared to $527.18 million in the year ago same period. The tenant expense reimbursements during the reported quarter amounted to $60.69 million compared to $60.84 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, Fee and Other Income grew to $36.06 million during Q2 FY17 from $33.69 million in Q2 FY16.

The real estate investment trust reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $115.97 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17 compared to $220.46 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $81.95 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17 from $66.54 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter.

The Company's FFO for Q2 FY17 stood at $257.67 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $229.43 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted FFO improved to $237.89 million, or $1.25 per share, during Q2 FY17 from $225.01 million, or $1.19 per share, reported in the previous year's comparable quarter. Additionally, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted FFO of $1.26 per diluted share.

Earnings Metrics

Vornado Realty's total expenses increased to $442.64 million in Q2 FY17 from $434.89 million in Q2 FY16. For Q2 FY17, the Company's operating income was $183.40 million, rising from $186.81 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA came in at $426.93 million versus $561.21 million in the previous year's comparable period. Furthermore, net operating income (NOI) was $382.35 million for Q2 FY17 compared to $486.83 million in the previous year same period.

Segment Performance

In Q2 FY17, the Company's New York-based properties generated total revenues of $436.86 million, up from $425.77 million in the last year's comparable quarter. The segment's NOI stood at $257.22 million for Q2 FY17 compared to $390.08 million in the previous year same quarter. Furthermore, the segment's properties occupancy rate as on June 30, 2017, was 96.6%.

The Company's Washington, DC-based properties generate revenues of $118.34 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $127.47 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's NOI came in at $69.62 million versus $71.15 million in Q2 FY16. Additionally, the segment's properties occupancy rate as on June 30, 2017, stood at 90.9%.

Vornado Realty's Other Properties revenues contribution increased to $70.84 million in Q2 FY17 from $68.47 million in Q2 FY16. The segment's NOI also rose to $55.51 million in Q2 FY17 from $25.60 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Dividend

In a separate press release on July 27, 2017, Vornado Realty's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 18, 2017, to common shareholders of record on August 07, 2017.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

Vornado Realty's net cash provided by operations was $316.22 million during the first half of FY17 compared to $318.81 million in the first six months of FY16. The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.47 billion versus $1.50 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust's share price finished last Friday's trading session at $75.73, sliding 1.19%. A total volume of 863.17 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 0.45% in the last three months. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 16.48 and have a dividend yield of 3.17%. The stock currently has a market cap of $14.52 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily