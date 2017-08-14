TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2017 and 2016.

Q2/2017 Results

The Company recorded a total loss of $1,105,285 or $0.01 per share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, compared with a total loss of $1,125,583 or $0.02 per share for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2016. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, the Company recorded a total loss of $2,885,196 or $0.03 per share, compared to a total loss of $1,446,545 or $0.03 per share in the corresponding period in the prior year. The Company's cash balance as at June 30, 2017 was approximately $27.1 million, compared to approximately $8.7 million as at December 31, 2016. For additional financial information please see INV Metals' unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company's web site at www.invmetals.com.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals' primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador; (2) its 35% interest in the Kaoko property, located in Namibia; and (3) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Penas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

