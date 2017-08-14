Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (ticker symbol: CCE) said that Chief Executive Officer Damian Gammell and Chief Financial Officer Nik Jhangiani will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Thursday, 7 September 2017, at 9:45 am EDT, 14:45 BST, and 15:45 CEST.

The public can access the presentation live via webcast through the company's website at www.ccep.com. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day.

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer goods company in Europe, selling, making and distributing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London and on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For more information about CCEP, please visit our website at www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

