Toshiba has reported a group net loss of JPY 965.7 billion ($8.8 billion) for fiscal 2016, as its energy systems and solutions business - which which builds solar, wind, geothermal and hydropower projects, in addition to battery-based energy storage systems and smart meters - posted an operating loss of JPY 41.7 billion in the 12 months to the end of March 2017, marking a significant improvement from the preceding fiscal year.The Japanese group's transmission and distribution systems business - a unit that sells PV systems under the Energy Systems and Solutions division - reported "lower sales on deteriorated market conditions in solar photovoltaic systems." The unit recorded net sales of JPY 58.4 billion in the first quarter, down 8.1% year on year.Toshiba - which posted a group net loss of JPY 460 billion in the preceding fiscal year - attributed its poor results in the 12 months to the end of March 2017 to a $11,096.3 million loss posted by Westinghouse, its bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit. The Tokyo-based conglomerate recorded group net income of JPY 50.3 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, from JPY 79.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.The group's financial position sharply worsened in the year to the end of March 2017, with total assets of JPY 4,269.5 billion, down roughly JPY 1,163.8 billion from ...

