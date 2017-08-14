BELLWAY PLC - Directorate Changes

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the 'Company')

Directorate changes

Bellway p.l.c. announces that Ted Ayres, Chief Executive, is taking a leave of absence from the Company in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition. The Board and management team wish Ted a swift and full recovery and look forward to his return.

During this period of absence John Watson (who was formerly Chief Executive until his appointment as Chairman in February 2013) will take up the position of Executive Chairman.

Bellway p.l.c. are pleased to also announce that Jason Honeyman will be appointed to the Board as Chief Operating Officer on 1st September 2017. Jason commenced employment with the Company in January 2005 as Managing Director of the Thames Gateway Division, becoming Southern Regional Chairman in December 2011.

John Watson commented on behalf of the Board:

"Jason is a highly respected senior operator in the industry and has considerable housebuilding experience having overseen the successful management of our Southern Divisions since 2011. His appointment to this new Group role strengthens the operating structure and will support the delivery of the Company's disciplined growth strategy"

Jason will join the Board Committee on Non-Executive Directors' Remuneration.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, and at the date of this notification Jason Honeyman beneficially holds 4,252 shares in the Company registered in the name of his wife Joanne.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

LEI: 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98