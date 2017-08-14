Panasonic reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of ¥48.8 billion ($445.1 million) in the first quarter of the current fiscal year - up sharply from ¥29.2 billion a year earlier - despite a decline in sales of its solar panels. Sales from the Osaka-based conglomerate's Eco Solutions division - which makes PV modules, among other products - rose 3% year on year in the April-June period to JPY 361.2 billion, according to an online statement. It did not disclose additional details ...

