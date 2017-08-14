Global RFID Printer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2021: Key Vendors are Avery Dennison, Honeywell International, Primera Technology, Printronix, SATO America & Zebra Technologies

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global RFID printer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2017-2021

Global RFID Printer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rapid technological advances. RFID devices can be integrated with other technologies such as Wi-Fi and real-time location system (RTLS). Retailers that require efficient inventory management systems demand highly advanced RFID devices. Currently, technologically advanced RFID semiconductor devices are being developed, keeping in mind the specific needs of customers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for better inventory management systems. The process of inventory management includes tracking, stockpiling, and predicting the future inflow or outflow of raw materials or goods. For production or manufacturing, it is necessary to know the stored or stocked-up inventory levels and track the movement of components in the production line. The level of inventory represents the number of resources invested in the final product. The mismanagement of inventory levels can cause operational losses.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of RFID solutions. Though RFID technology provides many advantages over other identification methods, it is expensive. Small and medium enterprises that do not have extensive disposable capital use barcodes as they are low-cost alternatives. The cost of implementing RFID technology is one of the major challenges in the global RFID market. The deployment and integration of management solutions (middleware) with RFID requires high initial investments. Most of the RFID printers cost around $2000-$7000, whereas the prices of barcode printers start at $115.



Key Vendors

Avery Dennison

Honeywell International

Primera Technology

Printronix

SATO America

Zebra Technologies

