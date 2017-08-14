INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against MAXIMUS, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against MAXIMUS, Inc. ("MAXIMUS" or the "Company") (NYSE: MMS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between October 30, 2014 and February 3, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 6, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, MAXIMUS made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: in obtaining the Health Assessment Advisory Service ("HAAS") contract, the Company set an unattainable target number of healthcare professionals to recruit and an unattainable target number of assessments; that throughout the HAAS contract, MAXIMUS was struggling to recruit, train and ramp-up new health care staff to perform the assessments; that the inability to meet its target number of healthcare recruits and target number of assessments, meant MAXIMUS would not earn the performance-based incentive fees from the HAAS contract; and that as a result, the Company's statements about its financial condition, and the outlook for its business, including statements about the HAAS contract and the amount of revenue MAXIMUS expected the contract to contribute, lacked a reasonable basis when made. When this news reached the public, shares of MAXIMUS fell in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

