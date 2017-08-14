Global Ceramic Membrane Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% by 2021: Key Vendors are Atech Innovations, Danaher, Hyflux Membranes, TAMI Industries & Veolia

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ceramic membrane market to grow at a CAGR of 11.51% during the period 2017-2021

Global Ceramic Membrane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in R&D activities. Major ceramic membrane players have increased their R&D expenditure to reduce the manufacturing and operation cost. Product development and innovation for enhanced properties are growing trends in this market. Thus, to maintain a competitive edge and market share, manufacturers have been heavily emphasizing on innovations and developments. The US Bureau of Reclamation has provided around $23 million to support desalination projects and water reuse. The Lower Chino Dairy Area Desalination and Reclamation Project is expected to receive an investment of $5.2 million in 2017.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high demand for water and wastewater treatment. Water is a vital element for economic and social development. It is a significant factor to maintain health, generate energy, grow food, and manage the environment. Many factors such as population growth, urbanization, increasing pollution, and the presence of contamination are contributing to the constant increase in demand for water management systems.



Key Vendors

Atech Innovations

Danaher

Hyflux Membranes

TAMI Industries

Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors

CEMBRANE

GEA Group

ItN Nanovation

Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech

Lenntech

LiqTech

METAWATER

Nanostone Water

Novasep

Qua Group

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



