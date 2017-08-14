sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Ceramic Membrane Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% by 2021: Key Vendors are Atech Innovations, Danaher, Hyflux Membranes, TAMI Industries & Veolia

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ceramic Membrane Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ceramic membrane market to grow at a CAGR of 11.51% during the period 2017-2021

Global Ceramic Membrane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in R&D activities. Major ceramic membrane players have increased their R&D expenditure to reduce the manufacturing and operation cost. Product development and innovation for enhanced properties are growing trends in this market. Thus, to maintain a competitive edge and market share, manufacturers have been heavily emphasizing on innovations and developments. The US Bureau of Reclamation has provided around $23 million to support desalination projects and water reuse. The Lower Chino Dairy Area Desalination and Reclamation Project is expected to receive an investment of $5.2 million in 2017.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high demand for water and wastewater treatment. Water is a vital element for economic and social development. It is a significant factor to maintain health, generate energy, grow food, and manage the environment. Many factors such as population growth, urbanization, increasing pollution, and the presence of contamination are contributing to the constant increase in demand for water management systems.

Key Vendors

  • Atech Innovations
  • Danaher
  • Hyflux Membranes
  • TAMI Industries
  • Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors

  • CEMBRANE
  • GEA Group
  • ItN Nanovation
  • Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech
  • Lenntech
  • LiqTech
  • METAWATER
  • Nanostone Water
  • Novasep
  • Qua Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2twz9w/global_ceramic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


