The Movie Studio, Inc. Acquires Emerging Media Corporation and EMC's Video on Demand Network, Movie Theater Commercial Platform, BigData Analytics for Consumer Demand and Anti-Piracy Movie Platform

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2017 / The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC PINK: MVES) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully signed, executed, and acquired the private company Emerging Media Corp. (dba Emerging Pictures). The agreement was signed between the Company and Twenty Year Media Corp.

The Movie Studio acquired 100 percent of Emerging Pictures' intellectual property (aka IP). The primary IP is a unique platform; a Commercial VOD (Video on Demand) digital delivery platform.

The VOD platform is in use and is presently deployed in over 130 theaters, and is in digital distribution rights to many hundreds of films.

The Commercial VOD (Video on Demand) platform compares with business-to-business (B2B) Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime for movie theaters. It is vital in the industry because it provides seamless point-to-point digital distribution and lowers costs across the whole distribution network.

The Acquisition includes a BigData Analytics platform to gauge consumer demand, as well as provide advanced data analytics to match and deliver content (suggested videos or trending videos for example). This enables providers and exhibitors to be more effective and advanced in their distribution tactics and have greater direct contact and feedback from their audiences.

"By acquiring Emerging Pictures, its proprietary commercial VOD platform, and its other intellectual property assets, The Movie Studio will be able to expand its footprint to theatrical distribution and gain considerable market share in conjunction with expanded technological capabilities," announced Charles Miller, the Chief Operating Officer.

"We are excited about the completion of the acquisition of Emerging Pictures into The Movie Studio's current vertical integration infrastructure. This acquisition provides The Movie Studio with direct access to theatrical distribution that has systemically proven to be a huge barrier to entry for independent feature film companies in the past," stated Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO.

The Commercial VOD (Video on Demand) technology now owned by The Movie Studio is a far more efficient means of distribution, with the goal of increasing overall revenues for all parties in the motion picture production and distribution channels. It breaks away from the physical copies distribution format, DVDs or hard drive files, and eliminates piracy, revenue loss from copying and video manipulation. It will eliminate movie stealing and increases revenues for producers and the related companies impacted by that, and makes a strong case of revenue generation for MVES.

The Company focuses on motion picture production and distribution company motion pictures. The Company acquires movie production and distribution assets, foreign sales and on various media devices. For more information, please go visit www.TheMovieStudio.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

