Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Report 2017

The "Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Smartphone users spend nearly 80% of their daily device use time on non-voice activities. Traditional capacity expansion is not enough; mobile data traffic will continue to grow exponentially and will not be met by traditional network growth.
Service providers need to know where the network coverage is critical, as customer churn is extremely expensive and poor coverage as well as poor service are the top drivers of churn. Service Providers desire to obtain better, richer, and more detailed information about the quality of the coverage, and for now, there is an enormous demand for a drive test solution that communicates virtually with other tools. Thus, the demand for wireless network testing solutions is on the rise.
Drive testing is vital for mobile operators and is conducted to discover coverage gaps in networks. Drive tests help mobile operators maintain and improve the quality of their network, for instance, by recognizing the need for tuning network parameters in order to achieve better coverage.
A conventional drive test is a manual process that is primarily done by engineers in the field by collecting radio measurements. Such tests tend to demand significant time and human labor and are costly. The concept of Minimization of Drive Test (MDT) emerged from an idea to use each device that is active in the network. This means that standard mobile phones should be used for measurements to provide data for the operators. The work on automated drive test was started in 3GPP with the purpose to create MDT in March 2009.
The Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market study offers the detailed market analysis of the following segments: benchmarking consisting of drive test, walk test and crowdsourcing; monitoring: active test, passive test, OSS (CM/PM/FM); field trials, acceptance, optimization and troubleshooting: drive and walk test, OSS traces with Geo-location, Site Testing (antenna, cabling, PIM, OTA testers), OSS (CM/PM/FM), passive probes and SON.
The key questions that this study will answer are as follows:
- Which are the major participants in the global wireless network test equipment market?
- What are the sizes of the market segments? How are they likely to change during the forecast period?
- What are the major trends influencing market growth?
- What are the major challenges that vendors need to overcome to enhance growth?
- What are the market dynamics from a regional perspective?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- US Mobile Operator Connections Forecast and Market Share by Category
- Ubiquitous Wi-Fi and Aggressive Small-cell Deployments to Offset Staggering Growth in Mobile Data
- Quality of Service and Quality of Experience
- Wireless Technology Users
- Evolving Mobile Device Landscape and Staggering Growth in Mobile Data Consumption
- VoLTE and VoWiFi-Overview
- Technology Overview
- Global Mobile Penetration Rates in 2020
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Wireless Network Testing Market Segmentation
- Quick Fact Sheet
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
3. Total Market Analysis-Key Drivers and Restraints
- Total Wireless Network Test Equipment Market-Market Drivers and Restraints
4. Technology Trends
5. Market Trends
- Regional Trends in MEA-Competitive Environment (Benchmarking and Optimization)
- Key Success Factors
- Virtualization
- Active Probe vs Passive Probe
- Market Trends
- Challenges
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Disruptive Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2-Combination and Integrated Offerings
- Growth Opportunity 3-5G
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Segment Analysis-Product Analysis and Revenue Forecast: Drive Test Equipment Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Drive Test Equipment Market Revenue Forecast
- Drive Test Equipment Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region-Drive Testing
- Product Analysis
- Outdoor Versus Indoor Test Equipment Market Forecast and Discussion
- Drive Test Equipment Market
8. Crowdsourcing Equipment Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Crowdsourcing Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-Crowdsourcing
- Revenue Forecast by Region-Crowdsourcing
- Product Analysis
9. Passive Monitoring Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Passive Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-Passive Monitoring Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region-Passive Monitoring
- Product Analysis
- Passive Monitoring Market-Market Share
10. Active Monitoring Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Active Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-Active Monitoring
- Revenue Forecast by Region-Active Monitoring
- Product Analysis
- Active Monitoring Market-Market Share
11. SON Testing Equipment Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- SON Testing Equipment Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-SON Testing Equipment Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region-SON Testing Equipment Market
- Product Analysis
- SON Test Equipment Market-Market Share
- SON
12. OSS (CM/FM/PM) Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- OSS CM/FM/PM Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-OSS CM/FM/PM Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region-OSS CM/FM/PM
13. OSS With Geo-location Equipment Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- OSS with Geo-location Equipment Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-OSS With Geo-location Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region-OSS With Geo-location
- Product Analysis
14. Site Test Equipment Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Site Test Equipment Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region-Site Testing Equipment Market
- Site Testing Equipment Market
15. Regional Trends
- Regional Trends-Voice of a Benchmarking Vendor
- Regional Trends-The Middle East
- Regional Trends-Africa
16. Voice of the Customer
17. Vendor Profiling
18. End-user Perspective
- Segment Indicators
- Investment
- Future Plans
- End user Perspective
- End User Analysis
19. 5G and Internet of Things
- Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G Technology-Voice of the Customer
