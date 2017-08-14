Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Smartphone users spend nearly 80% of their daily device use time on non-voice activities. Traditional capacity expansion is not enough; mobile data traffic will continue to grow exponentially and will not be met by traditional network growth.

Service providers need to know where the network coverage is critical, as customer churn is extremely expensive and poor coverage as well as poor service are the top drivers of churn. Service Providers desire to obtain better, richer, and more detailed information about the quality of the coverage, and for now, there is an enormous demand for a drive test solution that communicates virtually with other tools. Thus, the demand for wireless network testing solutions is on the rise.

Drive testing is vital for mobile operators and is conducted to discover coverage gaps in networks. Drive tests help mobile operators maintain and improve the quality of their network, for instance, by recognizing the need for tuning network parameters in order to achieve better coverage.



A conventional drive test is a manual process that is primarily done by engineers in the field by collecting radio measurements. Such tests tend to demand significant time and human labor and are costly. The concept of Minimization of Drive Test (MDT) emerged from an idea to use each device that is active in the network. This means that standard mobile phones should be used for measurements to provide data for the operators. The work on automated drive test was started in 3GPP with the purpose to create MDT in March 2009.



The Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market study offers the detailed market analysis of the following segments: benchmarking consisting of drive test, walk test and crowdsourcing; monitoring: active test, passive test, OSS (CM/PM/FM); field trials, acceptance, optimization and troubleshooting: drive and walk test, OSS traces with Geo-location, Site Testing (antenna, cabling, PIM, OTA testers), OSS (CM/PM/FM), passive probes and SON.



The key questions that this study will answer are as follows:

Which are the major participants in the global wireless network test equipment market?

What are the sizes of the market segments? How are they likely to change during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing market growth?

What are the major challenges that vendors need to overcome to enhance growth?

What are the market dynamics from a regional perspective?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

US Mobile Operator Connections Forecast and Market Share by Category

Ubiquitous Wi-Fi and Aggressive Small-cell Deployments to Offset Staggering Growth in Mobile Data

Quality of Service and Quality of Experience

Wireless Technology Users

Evolving Mobile Device Landscape and Staggering Growth in Mobile Data Consumption

VoLTE and VoWiFi-Overview

Technology Overview

Global Mobile Penetration Rates in 2020

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Wireless Network Testing Market Segmentation

Quick Fact Sheet

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Total Market Analysis-Key Drivers and Restraints



Total Wireless Network Test Equipment Market-Market Drivers and Restraints

4. Technology Trends



5. Market Trends

Regional Trends in MEA-Competitive Environment (Benchmarking and Optimization)

Key Success Factors

Virtualization

Active Probe vs Passive Probe

Market Trends

Challenges

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Disruptive Applications

Growth Opportunity 2-Combination and Integrated Offerings

Growth Opportunity 3-5G

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Segment Analysis-Product Analysis and Revenue Forecast: Drive Test Equipment Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Drive Test Equipment Market Revenue Forecast

Drive Test Equipment Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region-Drive Testing

Product Analysis

Outdoor Versus Indoor Test Equipment Market Forecast and Discussion

Drive Test Equipment Market

8. Crowdsourcing Equipment Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Crowdsourcing Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion-Crowdsourcing

Revenue Forecast by Region-Crowdsourcing

Product Analysis

9. Passive Monitoring Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Passive Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion-Passive Monitoring Market

Revenue Forecast by Region-Passive Monitoring

Product Analysis

Passive Monitoring Market-Market Share

10. Active Monitoring Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Active Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion-Active Monitoring

Revenue Forecast by Region-Active Monitoring

Product Analysis

Active Monitoring Market-Market Share

11. SON Testing Equipment Market

Market Engineering Measurements

SON Testing Equipment Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion-SON Testing Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast by Region-SON Testing Equipment Market

Product Analysis

SON Test Equipment Market-Market Share

SON

12. OSS (CM/FM/PM) Market

Market Engineering Measurements

OSS CM/FM/PM Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion-OSS CM/FM/PM Market

Revenue Forecast by Region-OSS CM/FM/PM

13. OSS With Geo-location Equipment Market

Market Engineering Measurements

OSS with Geo-location Equipment Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion-OSS With Geo-location Market

Revenue Forecast by Region-OSS With Geo-location

Product Analysis

14. Site Test Equipment Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Site Test Equipment Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region-Site Testing Equipment Market

Site Testing Equipment Market

15. Regional Trends

Regional Trends-Voice of a Benchmarking Vendor

Regional Trends-The Middle East

Regional Trends-Africa

16. Voice of the Customer



17. Vendor Profiling



18. End-user Perspective

Segment Indicators

Investment

Future Plans

End user Perspective

End User Analysis

19. 5G and Internet of Things



Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G Technology-Voice of the Customer

