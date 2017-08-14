China Automotive Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Markets 2017

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Automotive Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

24.03 million sets of automotive ABS were installed in China in 2016, up by 18.3% from a year ago and driven by both policy incentives and a year-on-year 14.5% growth in auto sales. As the country's auto production rose by only 4.6% in the first half of 2017, ABS growth also slowed correspondingly. China's demand for ABS is expected to hit 30.68 million sets in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Product segments: the ABS on passenger cars and small commercial vehicles are largely hydraulic ones and the ABS on large and medium-sized commercial vehicles pneumatic ones. As the output and sales volume of passenger cars obviously exceed that of commercial vehicles, combined with passenger car makers' and consumers' greater emphasis on safety system, the installation rate of ABS in passenger cars is far higher than that in commercial vehicles.

In 2016, 22.58 million sets of ABS were installed in passenger cars, representing an installation rate of 92.5%. As the standard GB7258 is implemented in a stricter manner, the installation rate of ABS in commercial vehicles is predicted to rise significantly over the next couple of years.

Competitive landscape: like other automotive parts, the automotive ABS market is more stable. Passenger car ABS market is practically monopolized by foreign brands. Continental-invested Shanghai Automotive Brake Systems Co., Ltd. (SABS) started local production of ABS in 1997 and BOSCH, MANDO and NISSIN began entering the Chinese market from 2004 to serve JV brands and some homegrown brands. Chinese enterprises (like Wanxiang Qianchao and Zhejiang Asia-pacific Mechanical & Electronic) have made remarkable headway in recent years but are still weak as a whole, lagging behind foreign counterparts in terms of product quality and technology.

They serve mainly homegrown car brands whose sales rise in recent years and which have helped local ABS suppliers achieve exceptional performance. About half of commercial vehicle ABS market is occupied by WABCO, while emerging Chinese players like Kormee, VIE, and JuNeng will, hopefully, further raise their market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Industry



2 Chinese Automotive ABS Market



3 China Hydraulic ABS Market



4 Chinese Pneumatic ABS Market



5 Global Companies



6 Chinese Companies



Companies Mentioned



ADVICS

ADVICS Guangzhou Automobile Parts Co., Ltd.

ADVICS Tianjin Automobile Parts Co., Ltd.

Bosch

Chongqing JUNENG

Continental

Continental Automotive Changchun Co., Ltd.

Dongfeng Electronic Technology

Fawer Automotive Parts

Guangzhou Ruili Kormee Automotive Electronic

HUAYU Automotive Systems

Hyundai Mobis

KNORR-BREMSE

Mando China

Nissin Kogyo

Tianjin Mobis Automotive Parts Co. Ltd.

WABCO

Wanxiang Qianchao

Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems

Wuxi Mobis Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.

ZF

Zhejiang Asia-pacific Mechanical & Electronic

Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology

