North American Mobile Asset Tracking (MAT) Market Report 2017

The "The North American Mobile Asset Tracking (MAT) Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This study includes key market trends, a readout of relevant responses to the latest Frost & Sullivan Mobile Enterprise Applications survey, profiles of major industry participants including areas of current innovation, and a discussion of near-term growth opportunities for today's MAT providers.
Mobile asset tracking (MAT) is one of the top-growing categories among today's more complex mobile enterprise solutions. Mobile asset tracking is transforming into mobile asset management, as customer needs become more sophisticated and as sensor data and analytics become more critical to business success in verticals such as construction, energy extraction, pharmaceuticals, and high-end customer packaged goods.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The North American Mobile Asset Tracking (MAT) Market
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- CEO's Perspective
2. Mobile Asset Tracking Market Overview
- Defining Mobile Asset Tracking
- Market Definitions
- Mobile Asset Tracking Key Issues and Trends
3. Mobile Asset Tracking Demand Analysis
- 2016 Mobile Enterprise Applications Survey
- Mobile Asset Tracking Deployment Plans
- Mobile Asset Tracking User Satisfaction Level
- Mobile Asset Tracking Business Impacts
- Mobile Asset Tracking Implementation Methods
- Mobile Asset Tracking Adoption Barriers
- Mobile Asset Tracking Current and Planned Implementations
- Demand Analysis Discussion
4. Mobile Asset Tracking Competitive Environment
- Transformation in the Mobile Asset Tracking Industry
- Competitive Environment
- Actsoft Inc. Profile
- AT&T Profile
- CalAmp Profile
- Fleet Complete Profile
- OnAsset Intelligence, Inc. Profile
- Oracle Profile
- Spireon Inc. Profile
- Sprint Profile
- Trimble Profile
- Verizon Profile
- Competitive Assessment
5. Growth Opportunities for MAT Providers
- Growth Opportunity 1-Wireless Carriers as Resellers
- Growth Opportunity 2-Expanding Down-Market
- Growth Opportunity 3-Trailer Tracking
- Growth Opportunity 4-OEM Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 5-Verticalization
- Strategic Imperatives for Mobile Asset Tracking Providers
