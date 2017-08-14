North American Mobile Asset Tracking (MAT) Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This study includes key market trends, a readout of relevant responses to the latest Frost & Sullivan Mobile Enterprise Applications survey, profiles of major industry participants including areas of current innovation, and a discussion of near-term growth opportunities for today's MAT providers.

Mobile asset tracking (MAT) is one of the top-growing categories among today's more complex mobile enterprise solutions. Mobile asset tracking is transforming into mobile asset management, as customer needs become more sophisticated and as sensor data and analytics become more critical to business success in verticals such as construction, energy extraction, pharmaceuticals, and high-end customer packaged goods.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The North American Mobile Asset Tracking (MAT) Market

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CEO's Perspective

2. Mobile Asset Tracking Market Overview

Defining Mobile Asset Tracking

Market Definitions

Mobile Asset Tracking Key Issues and Trends

3. Mobile Asset Tracking Demand Analysis

2016 Mobile Enterprise Applications Survey

Mobile Asset Tracking Deployment Plans

Mobile Asset Tracking User Satisfaction Level

Mobile Asset Tracking Business Impacts

Mobile Asset Tracking Implementation Methods

Mobile Asset Tracking Adoption Barriers

Mobile Asset Tracking Current and Planned Implementations

Demand Analysis Discussion

4. Mobile Asset Tracking Competitive Environment

Transformation in the Mobile Asset Tracking Industry

Competitive Environment

Actsoft Inc. Profile

AT&T Profile

CalAmp Profile

Fleet Complete Profile

OnAsset Intelligence, Inc. Profile

Oracle Profile

Spireon Inc. Profile

Sprint Profile

Trimble Profile

Verizon Profile

Competitive Assessment

5. Growth Opportunities for MAT Providers

Growth Opportunity 1-Wireless Carriers as Resellers

Growth Opportunity 2-Expanding Down-Market

Growth Opportunity 3-Trailer Tracking

Growth Opportunity 4-OEM Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 5-Verticalization

Strategic Imperatives for Mobile Asset Tracking Providers

