We are speechless, really. What happens in the silver market is as unusual as it can be! This is the 8th breakout attempt in 12 months time. We have never seen this before. Silver miners, the leading indicator for precious metals, show a pressure cooker setup on this SIL chart. After several false breakout and breakdown attempts we believe silver has done what it is good at: confusing both bulls and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...