Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.08.07
|FR0010259150
|5204
|109.89
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.08.08
|FR0010259150
|5204
|109.14
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170814005971/en/
Contacts:
IPSEN
Aymeric Le Chatelier, +33 (0)1 58 33 53 55
Executive Vice President, Finance
aymeric.le.chatelier@ipsen.com
or
Eugenia Litz, +44 (0) 1753 627721
Vice-President Investor Relations
eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Olivier Jochem, +33 (0)1 58 33 51 31
Company Secretary
olivier.jochem@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau, +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com