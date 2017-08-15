Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy (BECE) expects its consolidated net profit to soar by 700% to 800% year on year in the first half of 2017, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited results.The Chinese renewables developer partly attributed the expected profit surge to higher sales of electricity from its solar projects and wind farms throughout China. Its solar EPC services business also performed well in the first six months of the year, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.It recorded an unaudited consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of roughly HK$65.8 million ($8.4 million) in the first half of 2016. Earlier this year, it posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$529.2 million for the ...

